Mission

Applying Google’s innovation, research, and resources to promote progress and expand opportunity for everyone.

Focus Areas

Knowledge, Skills, & Learning

We create pathways for people to gain the technical and AI skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Scientific Advancement

We accelerate research and AI-enabled innovation for societal impact in collaboration with university partners and the academic research community.

Resilient Communities

We help build resilience online and in the places we live and work – promoting digital wellbeing, strengthening online safety, and supporting our local communities.

The Latest

Impact Summit

Learn about some of the most exciting uses of AI in social impact with live demos, lightning talks, and more.

Get Time Back

Save your nonprofit time – and focus on what matters most – with a little help from AI.

